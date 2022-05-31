Laura Frances Harvath, 87, of Morehead City, passed from this life on earth to be face to face with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, May 29, 2022, at Crystal Bluffs Rehabilitation and Health Care Center.
Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, June 3rd, at Munden Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by Rev. Dwayne Ebron. Interment will follow at Carteret Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Thursday, June 2nd, at Munden Funeral Home. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
Ms. Laura was a born again Christian and a member of Grace Baptist Church on Roberts Road in Newport. Laura loved her church family, and her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ was her greatest strength and love. Laura was born and raised in Otway, North Carolina and she always said, “Otway has changed but will always seem like home”. After the passing of her dearly beloved husband, Richard on November 20, 2013, her life changed although she tried to keep on moving forward. She knew that was what he would want her to do. They always showed so much love for each other. Some of the ladies from the Church called her every day to see how she was getting along and if she needed anything.
She is survived by her nieces, Jane Dudley and husband Craig of Otway, Millie Ann Lawrence and husband Billy of Oway, and Susan F. Fulcher; nephews, Kenneth Gillikin and wife Rita of Harkers Island, Rodney Gillikin of Beaufort, Scott Gillikin and wife Stacy of Otway, and Thomas Allen Gillikin and wife Charlotte of New Bern.
She was preceded in death by three wonderful husbands, George Gregory Warren of Beaufort, NC, Arnold Gray Murphy of Davis, NC, and Richard Paul Harvath of Reading, PA. Along with her mother and father, Sallie and Allen Gillikin; sisters, Ruby Fulcher and Laura F. Gillikin; and brothers, Alvin G. Gillikin, Allen H. Gillikin, Orville H. Gillikin, and Thomas O’Brien Gillikin.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions, may be made to Grace Baptist Church, 520 Roberts Rd., Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC.Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
