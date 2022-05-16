Ilene Richman “Bunny”, 82, of Newport, passed away Friday, May 13, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House.
Her memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, May 28th, at Newport Moose Lodge.
Bunny was born on June 20, 1939, in Mountain Lake, Minnesota, to the late Arthur and Grace Hotzler. She married the love of her life, Raymond Richman, and they were blessed with 59 years together.
After receiving her Cosmetology Degree, she owned her own salon in Minnesota for 55 years. Always one to stay busy, she also shared her skill with others, working as an instructor for 30 years, from 1980 until 2010, which she thoroughly enjoyed. Even with all the responsibility she had, she was able to work part time at her salon where she enjoyed her staff and customers.
In 2010, Bunny and Ray relocated to Newport where her love for the water and being on the beach were a perfect fit. They also enjoyed travelling and took advantage of every opportunity to take a trip. More than anything, Bunny loved spending time with family, especially her grandchildren who she adored.
She is survived by her loving husband, Ray Richman; son, Stuart Ray Richman; sisters, Kay Giese and Jane Friesen; grandchildren, Amanda Woll-Wilson, Jordan Richman and Baley Richman; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Leslie Kae Richman-Woll; and sister, Elaine Sigstad.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
