Bobby Powell, 84, of Newport, passed away on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House.
Bobby was born in Greene County, North Carolina, on March 22, 1937, to the late Herman and Beulah Powell. He displayed his patriotist to his country by honorably serving in the United States Coast Guard. Following his retirement from the military, he went on to work in Civil Service with the Information Security Department, retiring from there after many faithful years of service.
Carpentry was always fascinating to Bobby, his creative ability along with his skill, allowed him to tackle any project. Travelling was a great source of entertainment for he and his wife. Getting away, seeing new sights, and learning facts about their destination was intriguing to him. If you knew Bobby, you knew of his love for cars. If he went by a car dealership you could almost guarantee he’d be driving away in something new.
Bobby will be remembered as a loving husband of 63 years to his beloved wife, Joyce Russell Powell; a caring uncle to his nieces and nephews who he had a special bond with; and of course, the best papa to their furry dog Shelby.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.