Master Gunnery Sergeant Bobby J. Moses, USMC, Ret. of Raleigh, and formerly of Swansboro, died Friday, November 4, 2022, at his home, after fighting a courageous battle with cancer.
Bobby honorably served his country in the United States Marine Corps for 30 years, retiring at the rank of Master Gunnery Sergeant. He simultaneously served for 25 years with Swansboro EMS before finally retiring as Chief.
He continued to serve others even in retirement as a volunteer with Onslow Memorial Hospital.
Bobby was preceded in death by his devoted wife of 44 years, Debria Moses; and his parents, Willie and Garnett Moses.
Bobby is survived by children, Sheila Moses of Raleigh, Adam Moses (Laurie) of Cedar Point, and Chad Moses (Fran) of Cary; grandchildren, Tyler Moses (Jaime), Jacob Moses, and Skye Moses.
Bobby’s memorial service will be 2:00 PM Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Jones Funeral Home in Swansboro, NC, with a graveside committal and military honors to follow immediately at Seaside Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that a memorial contribution be made to the American Lung Association in Bobby’s name.
