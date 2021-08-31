David Wilson Radford Jr., 70, of Morehead City, passed away Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at his home.
A gathering of family and friends is from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at Munden Funeral Home.
David was born on April 5, 1951. Growing up in Raleigh, he graduated from Sanderson High School in and UNC-Chapel Hill in 1972 (Pi Kappa Alpha) with a degree in Business. Making Morehead City his home for the past 41 years, he owned and operated Radford Realty and managed Carteret Towing Company for several years.
David was an avid golfer and fisher and was an incredible guitar player. He loved flying his airplane and happily served on the Board of the Airport Authority in Morehead. David was a man of great integrity who had an old-world charm.
Surviving are his wife, Reba Radford; daughter, Kelly Radford Licquia of Tallahassee, FL; four grandsons, Philip, Luke, Fitz, and Lachlin, all of the home; sisters, Dianne Hairr (Charles) of Selma, Deborah Johnston (Bill) of Raleigh; and brothers, Don Radford (Susan) of Knightdale, Dale Radford (Debbie) of Selma, and Darryl Radford (Jennifer) of New Bern; as well as 13 nieces and nephews.
David was predeceased by his parents, David Wilson and Violet Radford of Selma.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Ave., 16 Floor, New York, NY 10001.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
