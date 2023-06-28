Lois Willis Matthews, 89, died at her daughter’s home in Morehead City, on June 25th, 2023.
A private graveside service will be held at Gethsemane Memorial Park on Monday, July 3rd, at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Dr. John Pollock officiating.
A lifelong resident of Morehead City, she was the daughter of Russell and Ella Willis. She attended Greensboro College where she studied business. Lois married Bobby Matthews and spent the rest of her professional career working alongside him and her son at Morehead City Drug Co. Work was her passion, and she continued as Secretary-Treasurer of Morehead City Drug Co. into her early 80’s.
She is survived by her daughter, Melodie Darden, and son-in-law, Rob Darden, of Morehead City; her son, William Aton (Matt) Matthews, Jr., and daughter-in-law, Kara Brooks Matthews, of Morehead City; five grandchildren—Bobby Darden (wife Hillary), of Knightdale; John Darden (wife Andie), of Morehead City; Katherine Darden Kenney (husband Tolson), of Raleigh; Peyton Johnson (husband Michael), of Las Vegas, Nevada; Brooke Jones (husband Trent ), of Salt Lake City, Utah—and four great-grandchildren—Henry and Bennett Johnson, Remy Jones, and Archie Darden.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her sisters Mona Gonsalves, Ina Rathbone, Ona Caffrey, Barbara Roberts; and her brother, R.E. Willis, Jr.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, Morehead City, where she had been a member for almost 70 years.
The family would like to thank Gentiva Hospice, especially Paige Guthrie and Karen Vinson. The family also thanks her caregivers Janet Morris, Cianne Hurley, and Donna Mullen.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
