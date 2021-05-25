Maryann Barnett, 74, of Newport, formerly of Boone, died Saturday morning, May 22, 2021, at Duke Homecare and Hospice in Durham.
Her graveside service with burial is at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Mount Lawn Memorial Park with the Rev. Gordon Noble officiating.
Born in McDowell County, W.Va., she was a daughter of the late Gene French and Ruth Robinson Franklin.
She graduated from Goldsboro High School. While in public school, Maryann held numerous baton twirling trophies, including several national and regional titles. While attending N.C. State University, she was the featured and only twirler for the marching band and performed in front of thousands of people. Maryann twice served as a coach for the National All Star Drill Team, which performed in Hawaii and Dublin, Ireland, on St. Patrick's Day.
Maryann was a skilled arts and craft instructor and was co-owner of an arts and craft store. She was an avid golfer, winning many tournaments and competitions.
She was a multi-talented person, loving wife and adored mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be missed.
She is survived by her husband, George Wayne “Barney” Barnett; her two sons, Christopher Wayne Barnett and wife Christy Barnett of Greenville and Morris Ted Barnett and wife Julie of Thomasville; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorials be made to the Jimmy V. Foundation for Cancer Research, 14600 Weston Parkway, Cary, NC 27513.
Hampton Funeral Service of Boone is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the Barnett Family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.