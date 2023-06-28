It is with great sadness that the family of Rick Summerlin, 77, announce his passing on June 22, 2023.
Rick was raised in Albemarle, North Carolina, graduated from NC State University, and proudly served in the United States Army. Rick went on to work in Textiles for Eastman Chemical Products followed by 20+ years in the Hospitality Industry in Carteret County. He had a passion for street photography, jazz, and traveling the world.
Rick is survived by his daughter, Ivey Summerlin.
As per Rick’s request, no funeral will be held. Rather his ashes will be spread in Paris at a later date.
The family asks that any donations made in Rick’s honor go towards Hope Connection International, Project Sanctuary, or Alzheimer’s Association.
