Mary Lynn Cox, 75, of Chapel Hill, passed away peacefully Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at her home in Morehead City, surrounded by her family.
A small family service was Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at First United Methodist Church, Morehead City.
Mary Lynn grew up in Greensboro, NC and she earned an AA Degree in Art from Mitchell College. She married her childhood sweetheart and the love of her life, Dr. Mason O. Cox, Jr. and they shared more than 55 years of marriage. They had two sons, Mason O. Cox III and Jeffrey Blake Cox and 8 grandchildren, all of whom Mary Lynn cherished and adored.
Mary Lynn’s family was the most important part of her life. She discovered early in life that she had a gift and passion for interior design and founded M.L. Designs, Inc. in 1982. During her successful design career, Mary Lynn was active in the American Society of Interior Designers, the International Society of Interior Design, and received numerous design awards over the years. She also taught design classes in Chapel Hill and Durham, NC. Mary Lynn’s work as an Interior Designer and her engaging personality allowed her to develop many friendships not only in NC but across the United States. Her dynamic design talent enriched the lives of her clients with color, beauty, and vitality. Mary Lynn enjoyed traveling, gardening, painting and entertaining with family and friends. Her vivacious personality was contagious. When Mary Lynn walked into a room, everyone’s day was a bit brighter.
Mary Lynn is survived by her husband, Mason; her son, Mason O. Cox III and his wife Jennifer and their children, Mason IV, MacKenzie, and Mary Scott. She is also survived by her son, Jeffery B. Cox and his wife Julie and children Joseph, Hunter, Pearson, Caroline, and Nathan. Also surviving are her brothers, Ben Blakewood and wife Marsha and brother, David Blakewood and wife Lisa.
Mary Lynn was pre-deceased in death by her parents, Benjamin F. and Bronda Blakewood.
Mary Lynn and Mason were extremely thankful and grateful to the health care providers at Duke University Hospital for their endless efforts and treatment. Mary Lynn showed immeasurable courage in the challenges presented by the treatments and never gave up. She loved life and lived it to its fullest. The Cox Family would like to thank the Hospice Team at 3HC.
Donations in lieu of flowers should be made to: First United Methodist Church, 900 Arendell St., Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
