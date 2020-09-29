Nancy Pittman Cannon, 79, of South River, passed away Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at her home.
Her graveside service was Sunday at Carteret Memorial Gardens in Beaufort, officiated by the Rev. Richard Patterson.
Nancy was born Dec. 12, 1940, in Beaufort to the late William and Thelma Pittman. She faithfully attended First Free Will Baptist Church in Beaufort, where she was a member for almost 30 years. She loved being near children and was happy to be able to be a teacher’s assistant and school bus driver for 32 years. Nancy and her late husband William helped organize and develop the South River Rescue Squad, where he served as chief for 23 years.
Nancy was known in her community for cleaning and preparing soft crabs. Her cooking was amazing, especially her fried shrimp, stewed hard crabs and her famous collards. When she wasn’t cooking or spending time with her family, she could be found riding around in her golf cart with her little dog, Lacey.
Nancy always saw the good in others and she made sure she expressed that to them. Her caring ways and kindness extended to all she met. Nancy loved her family and she made it a priority to put them first in all she did. She will be fondly remembered as a loving mother, sister and friend to all.
She is survived by her daughter, Deborah Newell of South River; son, Gary Cannon and wife Allison of Newport; sister, Kathy P. Mizell and husband Worth of Manchester, Tenn.; grandchildren, Megan Johnson, Brandon Range and Brandon Smith and fiancée Kristian Morris; great-grandchild, Brayden Range; sisters-in-law, Sandra Cannon and Marie Wallace; nieces, Melissa Ell and Wanda Mizzell; nephew, Christopher Ell; and little fury baby, Lacey.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 52.5 years, William Lloyd Cannon; and son-in-law, Clifton “Red Dog” Newell.
Flowers are welcome, or memorials can be sent to First Free Will Baptist Church,1947 Live Oak St., Beaufort, NC 28516.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
