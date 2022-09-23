Doreen Warner, the water-loving entrepreneur behind Scuttlebutt Nautical Books & Bounty, has made her final voyage over the horizon, joining her late husband and business partner in the azure. Doreen slipped away peacefully in Morehead City, NC, after battling lung disease. She was 77. In business and in life, Doreen was generous, caring, and full of integrity. Her mark on the community was as profound as the ocean itself.
Doreen grew up in Hampton Bays, Long Island, the only child of Frederick and Merril Dieckhoff. Fred was one of eight children and started working before his 13th birthday to help support his family. By the time Doreen was in elementary school, he had become a prominent business owner and loved doting on his daughter, whom he liked to call Button. After graduating high school, Doreen went to Ryder College in New Jersey, earning an associate degree in business. In 1963, she married her first husband, Robert G. Eisenbach, with whom she shared two children, Katherine and Robert Fredrick.
In 1969, Doreen moved to Southampton, NY, with her two young children. She became the prototypical single mother, who worked several jobs while taking a keen interest in her kids’ education. She was a product of the 60's who marched in Washington for civil rights and against the Vietnam war. She created astrology charts for her friends and took her kids to gospel churches. She drove a baby blue Mustang convertible with mufflers so loud you could hear her coming from a mile away. She blared A Chorus Line on the stereo and played Man of La Mancha nonstop on her 8-track tape deck. She loved marching bands and brass sections. And her pot roast was legendary, which she served with flat egg noodles and gravy.
In 1974, Doreen met the love of her life, Harvey James (Jim/Jimmy) Warner. Three years later, they were married and packing their bags for Fairhope, AL, where Jim had been transferred with AT&T. Here, Doreen enrolled in courses to earn a bachelor’s degree in accounting. She graduated summa cum laude with a perfect 4.0 GPA from Troy State University, where she was valedictorian of her graduating class.
Upon Jim’s retirement, Doreen and Jim sold their worldly possessions in Alabama and moved aboard their 30’ sloop, Polaris. They set sail from Mobile Bay and headed for the small coastal town of Beaufort, NC, with plans to open a bookstore. But not without stopping in Key West, FL. The couple had so much fun exploring the island city that their one-week sojourn stretched into a six-month residency. It was an open question whether Doreen and Jim would make it to Beaufort at all, but they finally did in early 1992.
Doreen and Jim continued to live aboard Polaris while they readied their new business for its grand opening. Then on March 15, 1993, Scuttlebutt Nautical Books & Bounty was born. Over the years, Scuttlebutt became a Beaufort institution, as did Jim and Doreen, and their bookstore became a favorite destination for so many.
Recently, Doreen made the difficult decision to retire as her chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) made running the store far too challenging. The Scuttlebutt retirement sale started on July 21, 2022, and Doreen passed away just six days later.
Doreen never stopped living life, her way. Though small in stature, Doreen was a true force of nature. And while the disease she fought bravely for so long left her body frail and diminished, her spirit was unbroken and undeterred until the very end. She was a true New Yorker who loved living in the South. She was also a foodie who loved to cook and experiment with new recipes. When her sweet tooth kicked in, Doreen turned to German gummy bears and key Lime pie.
Doreen remains in the hearts and minds of many, just as thoughts of the sea linger long after your footprints in the sand are gone.
Doreen was preceded in death by her loving and devoted husband, Jim, in 2014. She is survived by her two children, Katherine and Robert, her two stepchildren, Laura and Douglas, her grandchildren, Jules, Casey, and D.J., and two great-grandchildren.
A memorial and celebration of life are being planned for 2:00 PM on October 15th, 2022, at Queen Anne’s Revenge in Beaufort, NC.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a memorial gift/donation be made to the Beaufort Historical Association, 150 Turner Street, Beaufort, NC 28516. (https://beauforthistoricsite.org/donate/).
