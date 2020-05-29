Dr. Jeannie Elizabeth Adair, 45, of Virginia, formerly of Carteret County, died unexpectedly Monday, May 25, 2020, in Norfolk, Va., as a result of a traumatic head injury due to a fall.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Jeannie was born June 3, 1974, to Peggy Adair Chadwick and the late Julius Adair Jr. and grew up in Beaufort. She graduated from East Carteret High School in 1992, and completed her B.A. in psychology at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (Go Heels!), her M.S. in counselor education at East Carolina University and her Ph.D. in counselor education at North Carolina State University. She was a licensed professional counselor and a well-respected expert in her field of trauma. She was a caring and compassionate therapist who approached each individual with kindness and a sense of humor. Jeannie was the coordinator of Mental Health Outpatient Services at the Eastern Shore Community Services Board in Tasley, Va., at the time of her death.
Jeannie loved helping people and left each of her clients and her professional colleagues better for having known her. She loved learning, but she also loved to have fun. She loved the beach, going out in the boat, fishing and most other things coastal-related, including Jimmy Buffett music. She adored her two pups, Mary and Emma, and spoiled them rotten.
She is survived by her husband, MJ Forrest and bonus daughter Shelby, both of Atlantic Beach; mother, Peggy and stepfather John Chadwick, both of Raleigh; sister, Janet Adair Mahoney of Raleigh; two nieces, Adair and Jameson Mahoney, both of Raleigh; stepbrothers, Michael Chadwick and wife Amy of Leicester, UK, and Todd Chadwick of Philadelphia, Pa., and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and many, many friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Julius Adair Jr. of Beaufort; maternal grandparents, Estella and James Everett Lawrence of Otway; and fraternal grandparents, Shirley and Julius Adair Sr. of Beaufort.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Carteret County Rape Crisis Center, 300 Penny Lane Morehead, City, NC 28557, or the National Hemophilia Foundation, 7 Penn Plaza, Ste. 1204, New York, NY 10001.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.