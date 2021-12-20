Reba Tunstall Canady passed away peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 at the SECU Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport, N.C. after a long battle with Alzheimers.
Services will be provided by Cotten Funeral Home in New Bern, N.C. on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021 at 1 p.m. in the funeral home Chapel. Visitation will be prior to the service at 12 p.m..
Reba was born in Edward, N.C. on July 8, 1935 . She was the 5th child of 6 in a farming family during the middle of the Great Depression. Hard work was the family way. She graduated from Aurora High School and attended Hardbarger Business College in Raleigh. She returned home to Aurora after a family tragedy and became a secretary for a local business. It was during that time that she met her future husband John Canady. They married and moved to New Bern. She spent those early years of marriage as a full time mother and wife. She returned to the work force after her children were older and eventually secured a job at MCAS Cherry Point. She worked multiple positions on the base and ended her career as the Budget Analyst for Naval Hospital, Cherry Point. After retirement she enjoyed more time gardening, and traveling with Johnny. She was a devoted christian all of her life and was involved in different organizations within the church. This faith sustained her through the trials that were to come, including the eventual death of Johnny in 2003.
She was preceded in death by her parents Roy and Helen Tunstall and her husband John Canady.
She is survived by her Son, Bobby Canady (Sheila) and her daughter Melanie Johnston (Brian). She was also Grandma to Brooke Fortson, Marcus Canady (Kate), Samantha Byrne, Ashton Johnston (Marisa), Jessica Johnston and Great Grandma to Connor Fortson, Greyson Johnston, Peyton and Alanah Byrne, Benjamin Piera, Sophia Johnston and Henry Canady.
The family would like to thank the caregivers that assisted the family in her care at home, especially Tiffany Holt who coordinated the efforts and, most of all, loved Reba to the end. The SECU Crystal Coast Hospice House provided extraordinary end of life care for Reba and words cannot express how deeply grateful the family is that this resource is available in the community.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association and the SECU Crystal Coast Hospice House.
Arrangements are in the care of Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory.
