Albert Floyd “Poppy” Beaujean Sr., 85, of Swansboro, passed away Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at CarolinaEast Medical Center.
A celebration of life service is at noon Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at St. Peter’s by the Sea Episcopal Church in Swansboro with Rev. Michelle Bullock officiating. The family will receive visitors after the service.
He was born April 1, 1936 in Pittsfield, MA a son to the late, Albert Gustave and Mary Viola Earle Beaujean.
Poppy served his country in the USMC retiring at the rank of Gunnery Sergeant after 20 years during which time he did a tour in Vietnam. He then began his Civil Service career aboard Cherry Point, was a Scout Master with the Boy Scout troop #446, and a long time member of St. Peter’s Episcopal Church. He loved volunteering, riding the rails on speeders, hi-railers or trains, and spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by wife, Jean Whaley Beaujean of the home; daughters, Micky Faulk (Chuck) of Greenville and Rebecca Suggs (Billy) of Winterville; sons, Albert Beaujean, Jr. (Sue) and Andy Beaujean (Lisa) both of Swansboro; seven grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Dorothy Mae Kuether Beaujean; son, Joey Beaujean; daughter, Linda Larson; grandson, Phillip Beaujean; brother, Ken Beaujean; and sisters, Anita Shartrand and Dolly Jongste.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made at www.jonesfh.org.
