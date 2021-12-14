Elana Marie Hall, 55, of Newport, passed away Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City surrounded by her family.
A funeral service to celebrate Elana's life is at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home in Morehead City. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, from 5 to 6 p.m. She will be laid to rest in Amariah Garner Memorial Cemetery at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021.
Elana was born on April 22, 1966 in Onslow County, NC to Linda and Richard Flynn. She spent her career as a service writer in the automotive industry. Elana was a proud Nana and loved nothing more than to be with her family.
She is survived by her daughter, Tiffane' Hall (Bobby Kelley); daughters-in-love, Jackie and Randi; two grandchildren, Joshua Kelley and Madelyne Kelley; grandchildren-in-love, Mark, Connor, Rusty, Ethan, Lindsay, Darrin, Hayden, and Brooklyn and many more whom she loved; father of her child, Randy Hall (Kim); mother, Linda Goff (Bob); sister, Patricia Flynn; sister-in-love, Terry Paulin (Adam); and niece, Nichole Sletten.
Elana was preceded in death by her father, Richard Flynn; and grandmother, Fanne' Rokus.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
