Charles Joseph Cocnavitch, 73, of Havelock, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020, at CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern.
Services will be private.
Charles was born in Baltimore, Md., a varsity athlete in high school, and he was a sergeant with the Baltimore County Police Department before he retired to North Carolina. He loved playing golf and watching golf tournaments.
He is survived by his daughter; Kimberly Smith and husband Drew; and brother; Robert Cocnavitch.
He was preceded in death by his parents; Joseph and Betty Cocnavitch; brother, Paul Cocnavitch; niece, Jennifer Bopp; and numerous cousins.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Cremations in Havelock. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
