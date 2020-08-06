Charles Cocnavitch

Charles Joseph Cocnavitch, 73, of Havelock, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020, at CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern.

Services will be private.

Charles was born in Baltimore, Md., a varsity athlete in high school, and he was a sergeant with the Baltimore County Police Department before he retired to North Carolina. He loved playing golf and watching golf tournaments.

He is survived by his daughter; Kimberly Smith and husband Drew; and brother; Robert Cocnavitch.

He was preceded in death by his parents; Joseph and Betty Cocnavitch; brother, Paul Cocnavitch; niece, Jennifer Bopp; and numerous cousins.

Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Cremations in Havelock. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.

 (Paid obituary)

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.