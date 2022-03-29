Alexandria Lynn Mongeon, 29, of Havelock, passed away on Wednesday, March 23, 2022.
Her memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, April 1, 2022, at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service.
Alexandria was born on March 27, 1992, in Morehead City, North Carolina and is survived by her mother, Marie Cummings of Havelock; father, Michael Fullen and wife Renee of Avella, PA; companion, Jeremiah Monroe of Havelock; children, Aiden Mongeon, Melanie Monroe, Scarlette Monroe, and Colt Monroe, all of Havelock; sisters, Brettney Sexton and Autumn Brock; brothers, Aaron Brock, Zachary Brock, Timothy Brock, and Christopher Brock Jr.; maternal grandfather, Paul Etchison; paternal grandfather, Herman Fullen and wife Donna of Port Charlotte, FL; step paternal grandfather, Paul Bumgarner of Charlotte, NC; paternal aunt, Penny Dishman of Concord; maternal uncles, Glen Bolen and Peter Lukian and wife Minerva; paternal uncles, Cody Fullen of Blairsville, GA and Corey Fullen of Steubenville, OH; and numerous other family members.
Alexandria was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Janet Etchison; paternal grandparents, Larry and Maryann Huey; and paternal step grandmother, Marie Bumgarner.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
