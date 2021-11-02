Lucille Grace Gillikin Lewis, 96, of Marshallberg, passed away Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, at Carteret Health Care.
Her funeral service is at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6 at Smyrna United Methodist Church. Interment will follow at Jones Family Cemetery in Marshallberg. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service.
Lucille was proud to be a New Year’s baby, born on January 1, 1925, in Smyrna, North Carolina, to the late Leslie and Hilda Gillikin. Her mother fondly told the story that when Lucille was born, she could hear the church bells ringing in the new year.
Lucille graduated from Smyrna High School and later attended Louisburg College. She was blessed with 61 years with the love of her life, Leon Douglas Lewis. They were married at Smyrna United Methodist Church, where she was a lifelong member, and both served in many capacities in the church throughout their lives.
Leon’s service in the U.S. Coast Guard allowed them to travel far and wide which was something she thoroughly enjoyed. Her greatest joy was the home they built together which she loved to organize and remodel. Lucille always enjoyed working in her flower beds and was quite proud of her yard and the hard work she put into it. Lucille was an avid reader and enjoyed her book exchange with her good friend, Beth Montgomery. More than anything, she was happy to be a homemaker, raising their 2 children.
She is survived by her daughter, Deborah Lewis Piner of Marshallberg; son, Jonathan Royal Lewis of Marshallberg; grandchildren, Jona Taylor of Atlantic, Jarrett Piner of Wilmington, Ian Lewis of Morehead City, Heather Wade of Havelock, and John Rose of Havelock; and great grandchildren, Summer, Abi, Caden, Gunnar, Noah, Piper, Ethan, and Archer.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Leon Douglas Lewis; and brothers, Lester, Norman and Roy.
The family would like to acknowledge Amanda Pittman and Deb Willis with a special thank you.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome, or donations may be made to Smyrna United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 156, Marshallberg, NC 28553.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.