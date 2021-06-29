Jerry Cleveland Cannon Sr., 84, of Newport, died Friday, June 25, 2021, at Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
His service as Monday at Bethlehem United Methodist Church with the Rev. Timothy Nichols officiating. Burial followed at Piney Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Swansboro.
Mr. Cannon was the owner and operator of Cannon Seafood, a wholesale seafood distributing company. He was the son of the late Namon and Beulah Phillips Cannon.
He is survived by his wife, Janice Cannon of the home; two sons, Jerry Cleveland Cannon Jr. and wife Beverly of Pikesville and Jeffery Graham Cannon of Goldsboro; four stepdaughters, Karen Allen and husband Forrest and Lisa Bristle and husband Jim, all of Newport, Janet Heath and husband R.J. of Farmville and Angela DiNello and husband Frank of Garden City, Ga.; one granddaughter, Lindsay Long and husband Wesley of Asheville; his sister, Betty Ann Rawls of Swansboro; and a special niece, Angela Cleve of Swansboro.
Flowers are welcome or memorials may be made to a charity of your choice.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home. Electronic condolences may be left for the family at www.jonesfh.org.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.