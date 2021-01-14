Robert H. Johnson, 69, of Morehead City, passed away Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at his home.
The family will celebrate his life privately.
Robert was born Sept. 16, 1951, in Morehead City to the late Frank and Ellen Johnson. He worked faithfully with the Newport prison, where he was a sergeant of corrections for 30 years. He always enjoyed the simple things in life. Robert loved his family and cherished the time he spent with them.
He is survived by his daughter, Erika Garside and husband Nicholas of Raleigh; son, Adrian Johnson of Newport; sisters, Frankie L. Jones of Florida, Clarissa Parmley of Newport, Juanita Johnson of Knightdale and Lila Johnson of Raleigh; brothers, Shelby Johnson of Raleigh, Michael Johnson of Morehead City and Brent Johnson of Chambersburg, Pa.; and grandchildren, Kaylee Johnson and Ashton Garside.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Johnson.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions can be made to a charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
