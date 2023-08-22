Jon Todd Frazier, 71, of Newport, North Carolina, passed away on Monday, August 14, 2023, at Carolina East Medical Center.
Jon was born on May 3, 1952, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to the late Don and Mary Frazier. Following high school, Jon honorably served in the United States Army. That same structure, and commitment, were displayed throughout his lifetime. His love and dedication to his work was seen time and time again through his strong work ethic. He never missed a day and was a consistent employee that was willing to take on tasks and be a key problem solver in his workplace. Being hands-on, Jon wasn’t afraid to tackle a problem and loved to build and fix things, which he did with ease.
In his free time, Jon’s happy place was on the water. Not only did he enjoy the peacefulness of the coast but was always happiest with a rod in his hand, fishing and enjoying a bountiful catch.
Jon was a loving father and grandfather, providing support, understanding, and guidance for his family. Those remaining to cherish his memory are his son, Travis Frazier, of Durham, NC; partner and companion, Beth Ashworth, of the home; sisters, Mary Pat, of Morrisville, NC, Sarah, of Colorado, and Susan, of Raliegh, NC; brother, Freddy, of Sanford, NC; and grandchildren, Reagan and Grady.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
