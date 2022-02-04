Christy Moore Piner, 46, of Havelock passed away on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at Duke University Hospital in Durham.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home in Morehead City. The family will receive friends following the service.
She is survived by her children, Garrett Nicholas Piner and Khloe Rose Robinette; her father, Mitchell Moore and stepmother, Carla Moore; and niece, Jade McKenzie.
Christy is preceded in death by her mother, Rosa Lewis Moore, and her sister, Theresa Lynn Moore.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
