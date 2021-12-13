Boyce Wayne Floyd Sr., 80, of Hubert, born in Seminole, Okla., in 1941, passed away suddenly Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, surrounded by his family.
Funeral services are Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at Swansboro Civic Center with Pastor Ron Stribling officiating. The viewing will start at noon, with the funeral service beginning at 1:30 p.m. Graveside services with military honors to follow at Seaside Memorial Park.
Growing up, Boyce attended Swansboro schools with his future wife, Ellie. He also attended Admiral Farragut Academy in St. Petersburg Florida, where he excelled in Football. Boyce then chose to join the United States Marine Corps. Boyce served as a United States Marine for 21 years. He was in Vietnam twice. After serving in several duty stations across the country, he served two tours in Paris Island, S.C. as a drill instructor. Boyce served two years in Camp Pendleton, California as a Game Warden. Boyce also served three years as a Marine recruiter in Meridian, Mississippi. He completed his military career at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. Boyce retired from the United States Marine Corps as a Master Sargent. Boyce continued to serve the community at Onslow County Sherriff’s Department for sixteen years retiring as a Captain in 1996. He then continued serving the community as a Police Officer in Swansboro, North Carolina. After his service for many years, Boyce enjoyed spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and friends. He enjoyed going to many sporting events supporting his family. He enjoyed fishing, spending time with family and friends at the beach, telling stories of his many tales and adventures. What Boyce loved most was the relationships that he built with his family and friends.
Boyce is survived by his loving wife, Ellie Kellum Floyd of 60 years; 4 children, Boyce Wayne Floyd Jr. (Kay), Steve Floyd (Heather), Cindy Floyd Karl (Mike) and Jody Floyd; 10 grandchildren, Brandon Floyd (Marie), Blake Floyd (Emily), Jordan and Steven Floyd, Chris Karl (Kendra), Nick Karl, Miller, Mattie, Mollie and Kellum Floyd; and 5 great-grandchildren, Aiden, Gavin and Ashlynn Cook, Justus Floyd and Maisie Floyd.
Boyce is preceded in death by his father, Wayne R. Floyd; his mother, Dorothy Coleman; and many family members and friends.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Wounded Warrior Project at woundedwarriorproject.org.
The family would like to express their sincere thanks to all to all of Boyce’s family and friends for their calls, texts, love and support.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made at www.jonesfh.org.
