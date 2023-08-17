Rodney Gillikin, Williamsburg
Rodney Lee Gillikin of Williamsburg, Virginia, passed away on August 16, 2023 at the age of 89. He was a devoted husband, a proud veteran, and a cherished member of his community. Born on May 14, 1934, to Lee and Ludie Gillikin in Carteret County, North Carolina, Rodney's life was a testament to love, dedication, and service.
ERIC "JR." GILLIKIN, Otway
Eric "Jr" Gillikin Jr., 58, of Otway, NC, passed away on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. In accordance with Eric's wishes, the family will celebrate his life privately. Born on January 18, 1965, in Morehead City, NC, to the late Eric and Anneliese "Ann" Gillikin.
ROY R. GRANT JR., Harkers Island
Roy R. Grant Jr., 92, of Harkers Island, North Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at his home. Roy was born on June 16, 1931, in Bryson City, North Carolina, to the late Roy and Essie Grant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.