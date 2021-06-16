Vincent Cipriano, 74, of Cape Carteret, passed away Monday, June 14, 2021, at his home.
His private family celebration of life will be held at a later date.
He was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., April 9, 1947, a son to the late Alfred and Ann Altamore Cipriano.
Vince served his country in the U.S. Army National Guard and also as postal carrier for the U.S. Postal Service.
He is survived by a stepdaughter, Jody DeMercurio and husband Paul of Cape Carteret; three grandchildren; and a sister, Marquerite Kershaw and husband Jim of Florida.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Moore Cipriano; and a brother, Steve Cipriano.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made to www.jonesfh.org.
(Paid obituary)
