Friedlis Maurer, 84, of Beaufort, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020, at her daughter's home.
Her private service will be held at the Shepherd of the Sea Lutheran Church of Atlantic Beach with Pastor Scott Berry officiating. Burial will follow at Carteret Memorial Gardens of Beaufort. Due to restrictions in place because of the novel coronavirus, the service will be private; however, it will be livestreamed on the Noe Funeral Service Facebook page at 2 p.m. Wednesday at facebook.com/noefuneralservice/live/. You should be able to view the service even if you do not have a Facebook account. The recording of Friedlis’ service will be posted to the page Wednesday evening.
She was born in Langenbielau, Germany, and is survived by her two daughters, Ilona Murta of Beaufort and Simone Travia of Greenville; grandson, Victor Murta of Beaufort; sister, Marianne Engelmann and brother, Wilfred Adler, both of Leipzig, Germany; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Horst Maurer; parents, Fritz and Martha Adler; brothers, Walter and Guenter Adler; and sister, Edith Seppelt.
Friedlis always enjoyed plants and animals and dedicated her time to taking care of her flowers and fruit trees. She had a passion for people and sharing the love of Jesus with all she met.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Bridgeway Church of Beaufort. The funeral home asks that you please bring and wear a mask.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shepherd of the Sea Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 819, Atlantic Beach, NC 28512.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
(Paid obituary)
