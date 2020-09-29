Lois Jean Decker, 71, of Newport, passed away Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at her home.
Her graveside service is at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Gethsemane Memorial Park, officiated by Pastor Billy Knox. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. Friends are welcome to attend the service. However, in order to provide social distancing, the funeral home asks friends to remain in their cars, the service will be broadcast through a sound system. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Lois was born Nov. 27, 1948, in Morehead City to the late Jessie and Mary Graham.
She is survived by her husband, Hurley Decker of the home; daughters, Jeannette Graham Singleton of Newport, Nicolette DeGroot and husband Michael of Raleigh and Amanda Barber and husband Josh of Portland, Ore.; sons, Charles Rasmussen and wife Becky of Ohio, Douglas Rasmussen and Kelly Rasmussen, both of Newport, and Nathaniel Decker and wife Candace of Greenville; sisters, Velda Davis and husband Francis and Bell Merrell and husband Johnny, all of Newport; brother, Richard “Dickie” Graham of Newport; grandchildren, Jill Crawford, Robert Guthrie and Brenda Rasmussen; and great-grandchildren, Parker and MaKayla Crawford, Gunnar and Izabella Rasmussen and Jase Decker.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her great-grandchild, Reese Crawford.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
