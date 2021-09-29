Millicent Nadene Page, 52, of Ocean, passed away Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at her home.
A service will not be held due to COVID-19.
Millicent (affectionately known as Millie) was born December 30th, 1968, in Morehead City, North Carolina. She was the daughter of L.B and June Taylor Page as the youngest of two children. She graduated from Swansboro High School in 1987 and grew up with her family in Ocean.
Millie was a nurturer and enjoyed taking care of the people around her. She will forever be remembered by her family and her many loved ones.
Millicent is survived by her daughters, Lena Brown and Jamie Brown, both of Ocean; father, Leo Barrington Page Sr. of Ocean; brother, Leo Barrington Page Jr. of Peletier; and granddaughter, Avery Dare Briel.
Millicent was preceded in death by her mother, June Taylor Page.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to World Vision, Inc. P.O. Box 9716, Federal Way, WA 98063-9716.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
