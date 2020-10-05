Louise Woodson Outlaw, 94, of Morehead City, passed away Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at her home.
Her funeral service is at 2 p.m. Wednesday at First United Methodist Church in Morehead City, officiated by the Rev. E. Powell Osteen. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through Louise Woodson Outlaw’s obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the novel coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help us honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Louise was born Feb. 25, 1926, in Roanoke, Va., to the late Martin Woodson and Pearl Thomas Woodson. She moved to Eden after first grade and graduated from Eden High School in 1943. Louise went to graduate from Greensboro College in 1947. She taught English and French at Pilot Mountain High School for three years and Enfield High School for two years. She then moved to Newport in the summer of 1952 and taught at the Newport Consolidated High School for two years. Louise met Russell selling advertisements for the yearbook and got engaged on her birthday, Feb. 25, 1954. On June 26, 1954, she married Dr. Russell E. Outlaw. She was a longtime member of Morehead City First United Methodist Church and loved to entertain. She was a master gardener and was a member of the Sunshine Garden Club. She played Bridge with local Morehead City friends for more than 25 years.
The family would like to thank Community Home Care and Hospice, and mom’s caregiver, Sonia Lewis.
She is survived by her daughter, LuAnne Outlaw of Morehead City; sons, Tom Outlaw and wife Debbie of Morehead City and David Outlaw and wife Pam of Clayton; and grandchildren, Tyler Outlaw, Erin Outlaw, Taylor Outlaw and Brendan Outlaw; nieces, Anne Thomas Taylor of Vermont, Wanda Thomas Aheron of Raleigh and Beverly Thomas of Burlington.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Russell E. Outlaw; and sister, Wanda Thomas.
The family will receive friends from at the home following the burial.
In lieu of flowers donations, memorial donations may be made to First United Methodist Church, 900 Arendell St., Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
