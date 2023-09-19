Curt "BePaw" Barry, 77, of Beaufort, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 14, 2023, at Carteret Health Care of Morehead City, NC.
Born on January 7, 1946, in Buffalo, New York, he faced death knowing he had received the “Winning Ticket”.
A Celebration of Joy will be held at 2:30 PM on Saturday, October 14, 2023, at Beaufort By the Sea Community Church with Pastor Rusty Willis officiating. Following the service everyone is invited to a Barbecue on the Court House grounds.
Curt is survived by his devoted wife of 53 years, Mary Sue Barry, of Beaufort, and their three sons, Kevin Barry and wife Kathryn, of Richmond, VA; Jeff Barry and wife Kristin, of Goochland, VA; Brian Barry and wife Kelly, of Midlothian, VA. He was a proud grandfather to six grandchildren, Michelle Barry, Alexander Barry, Ben Pace, Lanham Barry, Cullen Barry, and Sydney Barry. He is also survived by his brother, John Barry, of Powhatan, VA.
Curt was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Betty Barry.
Curt was a man of many accomplishments, both personally and professionally. He was the President of F Curtis Barry & Co., a retail consulting firm he established in 1985. His dedication and hard work led the company to great success, and he retired in 2017 after a fulfilling career.
Education played a significant role in Curt's life. He was an Eagle Scout, a testament to his commitment to learning and service. His passion for knowledge and growth was evident in all aspects of his life, from his professional endeavors to his personal interests.
Curt was deeply involved in his community. He was a charter member of Beaufort By the Sea Community Church, where he was an active participant and leader. His faith was a cornerstone of his life, and he lived it out through his service to others. For over four years, he led morning devotions at Loaves & Fishes in Beaufort and was in charge of the 5K road race. His dedication to serving others was a testament to his faith and his love for his community.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: Loaves & Fishes, PO Box 2535, Beaufort, NC 28516.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.