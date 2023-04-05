Mary George, Beaufort
Mary Belle Murray George, 61, of Beaufort, passed away on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at Duke Medical Univ. Hospital. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
JERRY THOMAS HARDESTY JR., Beaufort
Jerry Thomas Hardesty Jr., 53, of Beaufort, died Monday, April 3, 2023, at home surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with cancer. His funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, April 7th at Ann Street United Methodist Church in Beaufort with Rev. Taylor Mills officiating.
