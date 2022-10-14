Joan Turbeville, Stacy
Joan Turbeville, 79, of Stacy, passed away on Friday, October 14, 2022 at Carteret Health Care of Morehead City. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
SABRA "JANIE" WHITE, Newport
Sabra "Janie" White, 66, of Newport, passed away on Friday, October 14, 2022, at Cherry Point Bay Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Sabra, or Janie as she was known by all, was born on April 15, 1956, in Beaufort, North Carolina.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.