THOMAS "TOM" DAVIS, Smyrna
Thomas "Tom" Davis, 85, of Smyrna, passed away on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at Brookdale Senior Living. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
PATRICIA RIVENBARK, Sea Level
Patricia Rivenbark, 80, of Sea Level, passed away on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
ARLENE LAWRENCE FULCHER, Harkers Island
Arlene Lawrence Fulcher, 80, of Harkers Island, passed away on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
Martin "Mark" Davis, Beaufort
Martin "Mark" Davis, 96, of Beaufort, passed away on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at home. The family will receive friends Saturday, November 20, 2021 from 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Mt. Tabor Missionary Baptist Church in Beaufort. The funeral service will immediately follow at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. William Ellison officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral.
