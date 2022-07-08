Vernon “Pa” Lee Guthrie, 83, of Salter Path, passed away Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House.
His service will be held at 11am, Monday, July 11th, at Salter Path United Methodist Church, officiated by Rev. Donald Thomas. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park with Masonic rites. The family will receive friends from 6- 8pm, Sunday, July 10th at Salter Path United Methodist Church.
Vernon was born on May 17, 1939, in Salter Path, to the late Theodore and Rita Guthrie. He was born and raised on the water. Vernon was the epitome of a true gentleman, always willing to help anyone in need. He was a faithful member of Salter Path United Methodist Church. If you wanted to find him, he may be checking on his boat or hanging out at the Crab Shack Restaurant which he owned and operated. He’s a member of the Ocean Lodge 405 A.F. & A.M. and a member of the Sudan Shriners “Wrecking Crew” since 1976.
“Pa” loved his children, grandchildren, and great grandchild. Vernon was a huge cat lover and loved being with his favorite cat “Monkey”. He was also owner and operator of the Miss Makenzie trawler. Vernon proudly served in the US National Guard for over 9 years. Country music was one of his passions, he loved listening to George Jones who he has seen in concert 9 times, and also Merle Haggard, who he saw 5 times. He definitely had good taste in true classic country music.
He is survived by his companion of 26 years, Lori Garner; sons, Craig Guthrie (Pamela Kelly) of Salter Path, Patrick Garner (Chelsea) of Salter Path; stepdaughter, Erin Garner (John Moore) of Newport; brother, Til Guthrie of Belle Chasse, Louisiana; grandchildren, Makenzie Lewis (Nicolas) of Newport, Aleah Garner, of Salter Path, Blake Garner of Salter Path, Emily Moore of Newport; great grandchild, Kennedy Lewis and fur buddies, “Monkey” and “Oreo”.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Eric Guthrie; brothers, Buck Guthrie, Ott Guthrie, Gherman Guthrie aka “Big Buddy”; and fur buddies, Marshall and Tucker.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Parkinsons Research, The Michael J. Fox Foundation: PO Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.