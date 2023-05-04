Sandra "Sandy" Fletcher, Beaufort
Sandra Jane Fletcher, 56, passed away on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at Carteret Health Care surrounded by loved ones. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
CHARLES EDWARD SPRINGLE, Beaufort
Charles Edward Springle, 83, of Beaufort, North Carolina, passed away on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at his home. His funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, May 7th at First Free Will Baptist Church in Beaufort. Interment will follow at Oceanview Cemetery in Beaufort.
