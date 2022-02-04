William "Kerry" Wade, 58, of Newport, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Morehead City.
A graveside service was held at 3:00 pm on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at Oceanview Cemetery in Beaufort. The family received friends following the service.
Kerry was born on September 3, 1963, in Carteret County to Adron Glen Wade Sr. and Catherine Newkirk Wade. He had been retired for many years but in his younger years, Kerry captained and relocated many private yachts. He enjoyed riding his Harley motorcycle in his spare time. Kerry was a gifted artist and leaves behind many beautiful paintings and drawings.
He is survived by four siblings, Atlas “Bud” W. Wade, Nancy W. Lawrence and husband Gregory, Adron Glen Wade Jr. and wife Olga, and Michael Allen Wade and wife Sally Jo; nephews, Terry Wade, Brantley Wade, Andrew Radchenko, Michael Wade, Josh Wade, and Cameron Wade; sister-in-law, Ginger Olsen Wade; and beloved canine companion, Caleb.
Kerry was preceded in death by his parents, Adron Glen Wade Sr. and Catherine Newkirk Wade; brother, Carl Thomas Wade; twin sister, Sherry Lynn Wade; and sister-in-law, Elizabeth Ann Wade.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Carteret County Humane Society.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
