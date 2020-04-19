William “Frank” Franklin Wolfe, 66, of Newport, passed away at his home Thursday, April 16, 2020, due to cancer in his lungs, chest and stomach.
His private funeral service is at 11 a.m. Monday, at Emmanuel Independent Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Steve Wakefield. He will be laid to rest in the church cemetery. Out of respect and concern for public health and safety, the family invites friends to view the webcast of the service through Munden Funeral Home’s website. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Franklin was born July 20, 1953, in Elkin to the late Adolphus Harrison Wolfe Jr. and Rachel McDaniel Wolfe. He grew up in Winston-Salem and in 1982, moved to Yadkinville. The highlight of his life is when he married his loving wife, Shirley Edwards Wolfe, Dec. 30, 1980. They spent 39 years and four months by each other’s side.
Frank obtained his associate’s degree in electronics and worked as an electrical technician at AT&T, Bell South and, most recently, at Century Link in New Bern. He was an honorable and caring man who loved to fish, hunt, canoe and kayak, which were all wonderful skills that he shared with Boy Scout Troop 655 in Yadkinville, where he served as troop leader. Most of all, Frank will be remembered for his amazing talent of singing.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley Wolfe of the home; daughter, Annette W. Jordan and husband Dane of State Road and their children, Emma and Harold; and son, William F. Wolfe II and wife Rimma of Harrisonburg, Va., and their beautiful baby, Amelia; sister, Teresa Wolfe of Willow Springs; and brother, Tommy Wolfe of Kernersville.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Adolphus and Rachel Wolfe; and sister, Becky W. Faegan.
Flowers are welcome, or memorial donations may be sent toEmmanuel Independent Baptist Church, 120 Bell St., Cedar Point, NC 28584.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Cremations in Havelock. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.