Kerry “Kay” Gordon Nolan, 76, of Greenville, formerly of Carteret County, answered the call and went home to be with his Lord and savior Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, with his loving wife, Minnie, by his side.
His funeral service is at 11 a.m. Thursday on the grounds of Queen Street Missionary Baptist Church, 510 Queen St. Services will be officiated by the Rev. William L. Ellison of Queen Street Missionary Baptist Church. He will be eulogized by the Rev. Ernest E. Cutler of Upper Room Non-Denominational Church in Havelock. The service will be live-streamed on Noe Funeral Service’s Facebook page. Interment will follow at Ocean View Cemetery on Ann Street in Beaufort with immediate family only due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
He was born in Carteret County July 19, 1944, to the late Able and Louise Nolen.
Kerry gave his life to the Lord, our savior, and was baptized at an early age. In 1962, Kerry graduated from Queen Street High School in Beaufort and answered his call to serve his country by joining the U.S. Army. Kerry met and married the love of his life, Minnie Henderson Nolan, in 1969. With family being a large part of his joy, he and his wife, Minnie, raised six children. By his side serving his country was always the love of his life, Minnie Pearl, and they traveled and served from North Carolina to Germany.
How people knew him: You could always catch Kerry with a smile on his face or encouraging others to smile as that was a part of his gift he shared with the world. Kerry was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather and friend who was very passionate about his beliefs. Anyone who ever came in contact with him will be able to look back on their lives to when he made them smile or laugh at least once.
Kerry entered the U.S. Army and traveled the world, including the United Kingdom, Korea and Germany from 1962 to 1984.
He was employed by E-System from 1984 to 1985 conducting an international assignment in Sanai, Egypt, and experienced the opportunity to explore the millennia-old monuments that sit along the fertile Nile River Valley.
From 1986 to December 1995, he was employed by U.S. Department of Defense, 5th Signal Command, in Germany, where he and his family resided and enjoyed traveling throughout the European countries.
Kerry was employed by the DOD from 1996 to 2012, and worked at the Pentagon during 9/11 and was reassigned to Fort Lee, Va., prior to his retirement.
To cherish his love and memories and wonderful sense of humor are his loving attentive wife of 50 plus years, Minnie Nolan of Greenville; daughters, Frazella L. Nolan of Chester, Va., and Regina K. Nolan of Baltimore, Md.; sons, Gregory L. and wife ShaNita Nolan of Woodbridge, Va., John A. Nolan of Cleveland, Tenn., and Christopher G. Nolan of Silver Springs, Md.; brother, Bruce and wife Brenda Nolen of Triangle, Va.; sisters, Sandra Collins of Beaufort and Jacqueline Nolen of Johnsonville; brothers-in-law, James A. Henderson and Glen Henderson, both of Wilkes-Barre, Pa., and Johnie and wife Debbie Henderson of Scranton, Pa.; sisters-in-law, Catherine O. Nolen of Beaufort, Becky and husband Richard Heath of Avon, Ariz., and Jennie Henderso of Wilkes-Barre, Pa.; 11 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Extended family includes daughter, Devon Furnari of Statesboro, Ga.; granddaughters, Biancia Wiggins of Baltimore, Md., and McKenna Furnari of Statesboro, Ga.; great-grands, Calvin and Quentin Brow and Temeryo and Tyler Jefferson, all of Baltimore, Md.; one aunt, Lulu Mae Ellison of Beaufort; and a host of others he loved dearly who called him “Pops” or “Grandpop.”
Preceding his father in death was Kerry “Jet” Gene Nolan; and brother, Gene Nolen.
The viewing will be from 2 to 5 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at Bridgeway Church.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
