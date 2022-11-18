Johnny Joshua Salter Sr., 74, of Broad Creek, passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at his home, surrounded by family.
His graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, November 23rd at Broad Creek Church of God followed by interment at Broad Creek Community Cemetery.
Johnny was born on October 5, 1948, in Morehead City, North Carolina, to the late Virgil and Ollie Mae Salter. Their family of 6 boys later moved to Florida where he grew up in Sarasota.
After graduating from high school, Johnny honorably served his country in the United States Army. With brave commitment and valor, Johnny was a Vietnam War Veteran. Upon returning to civilian life, Johnny had a long career in masonry, where the indispensable trade was a great fit for his talent and skill.
He is survived by his children, Johnny Joshua Salter Jr, Courtney Shane Salter (Alicia Willis), and Fredrick Shawn Defeo, all of Broad Creek; 11 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 40 plus years, Janice Salter; daughters, Theresa Greek, Virginia Kline, and Michelle Salter; grandsons, David Defeo and Jaxson Greek; great-granddaughter, Sophie Tobin; and he was the last of his 5 brothers.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
