Justin “Jay” Wayne Stone, 26, of Beaufort, passed away Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at his home.
The family will celebrate his life privately.
He is survived by his mother, Teresa Rivera of Beaufort; stepfather, Richard Willis of Beaufort; father, Jimmy Wayne Stone of Hillsborough; five sisters, Emily Miller of Greensboro, Erika Isaacs of Beaufort and Pam Riley, Jenny Sechrist and Tabitha Stone, all of Hillsborough; brother, JJ Stone of Hillsborough; aunts, Donna Stone, Margaret Stone and Linda Stone, all of Hillsborough, and Mandy McCullough of Chapel Hill; stepgrandparents, Tonia and Timothy Davis of Davis; and many nieces and nephews on both sides of the family.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Dr. Maria Sanchez and Arnaldo Rivera; and paternal grandparents, Alma Pulley Stone and Carold Burt Stone.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.