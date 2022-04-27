Molly Cooley Sanders, 86, of Raleigh, died April 24th, 2022, at home, surrounded by her family.
She was born March 30th, 1936, and was the daughter of the late William Marsh Sanders, Jr. and Mildred Cooley Sanders. Her twin brother, Bruce Sanders, died at birth.
Molly was a native of Raleigh and received her B.A. in English from UNC-Chapel Hill. She attended Sarah Lawrence College and spent six months in Switzerland attending the University of Geneva.
Molly was a real estate agent for Prudential and partner of Sanders Motor Company. She served as President of the Raleigh Arts Council and on the Board of the North Carolina Arts Council. She was a member of the Raleigh Fine Arts Society and the Junior League of Raleigh.
Her myriad volunteer efforts include her commitments to the Cerebral Palsy Center, Drug Action of Wake, Habitat For Humanity, the North Carolina Symphony and God’s Helpers of Raleigh, feeding the homeless.
Molly cared deeply about people from all walks of life. She was gracious, generous, profoundly loving and an avid patron of the arts. Among her dearest pleasures were spending time in Morehead City, attending the American Dance Festival after a picnic in Duke Gardens, and supporting local agriculture on the family farm in Johnston County.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Bruce Almon Fountain, Jr.; her brother, William Marsh Sanders III; her sister-in-law, Stagg Nicholson Sanders; and her long-time partner, Dr. A.J. Ellington.
She is survived by her five children, Bruce Almon Fountain III (Sherri), Molly Sanders Castelloe, Keath Castelloe Low (Jeff), Thomas Edison Castelloe, Jr., Clifton Sanders Castelloe (Michelle); 13 grandchildren and 4 nieces. Additionally, she is survived by her former husband, Dr. Thomas Edison Castelloe.
Her family is grateful for the exceptional care Molly received from the staff at LiveWell Assisted Living, especially Courtney Murphy.
A memorial service will be held at Christ Episcopal Church on Saturday, May 14th at 11:00 am. The family will receive friends following the service at Christ Church. A private family burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Christ Episcopal Church, 120 East Edenton St. Raleigh, NC 27601 or to the Raleigh Fine Arts Society, PO Box 10614 Raleigh, NC 27605.
Arrangements are with Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 300 Saint Mary’s St. Raleigh, NC.
