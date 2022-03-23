Monna Jean Styron Edwards, 97, of Morehead City, passed away Monday, March 21, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House.
Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, March 25, 2022, at Shepherd of The Sea Lutheran Church, officiated by Pastor Judy Tavela. For those unable to attend you can view the service on Munden Funeral Home’s website. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Monna was born on March 8,1925, in Lorain, Ohio to the late Ivan and Lydia Mercer. She and her late husband, Warren “Bump” Styron were the Directors in the first few years of the Big Rock Tournament and owner of the Morehead City Yacht Basin where she worked as the bookkeeper and administration.
She was the last charter member of Shepherd of the Sea Lutheran Church. She loved quilting, and was a member of Extension Home Makers and Ladies Quilting Group. She was a great cook who was well known for her Chicken and Pastry and her Standing Rib Roast. She loved her grandchildren, and spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her daughters, Linda Jean Cornwall and husband Kenneth of Newport and Paula Kay Griffin and husband Bill of Oak Island; daughter-in-law, Patsy Styron of Straits; grandchildren, Robin Greulich of Morehead City, Brad Styron of Hawaii, Alicia Burrage of Misenheimer and Phillip Griffin of Dunn; great-grandchildren, Alex Davis of Newport, Gage Styron of Maine, Giovanna Styron of Emerald Isle, Kaleb Burrage of Misenhimer, Aubrey Burrage of Misenheimer, and great-great grandchild, Gaby Davis of Newport.
In addition to her parents Ivan and Lydia Mercer, and her late husbands, Warren L. Styron and Clyde D. Edwards, she was preceded in death by her son, David Warren Styron, and her sister, Aileen Long.
Flowers are welcome, or memorial donations may be made to the Crystal Coast Hospice House, PO Box 640, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory, Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends can submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
