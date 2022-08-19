SgtMaj Sherwood Lee Swann, 88, of Newport, passed away on June 26, 2022, at Carteret Health Care.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 2 pm at Newport VFW 8986. The family will receive friends following the service.
Sgt Maj Swann was born in NY, NY but lived most of his life in Mass. At the age of 19 he enlisted in the Marine Corp, Serving 30 years. He served 2 tours as drill instructor, 1 as recruiter and 2 tours in Vietnam. He retired in 1984. His dedication to the cause of veterans led him to leadership roles in the veterans of foreign wars at post 8986. Helping service men & women past, present and future.
He was a loving and devoted husband and father. He will be greatly missed.
Simper Fi
Sherwood is survived by his wife of 62 years, Merry Frances Swann; daughters, Kerry Zeilinger & husband, David of Raleigh, and Kimberly Braswell & husband, Robert of Greenville, SC; son, Kevin Swann and wife, Glenda of Apex; 8 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.
Sherwood is proceeded in death by his parents, Charles B. Swann and Evelyn Henry Swann; and brother Peter Swann.
Donations may be made to the VFW 8986, 1316 Hibbs Rd. Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
