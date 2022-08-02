David Thomas Beveridge, 78, of Beaufort, passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022, at his home.
His memorial service, with Masonic Rites, will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, August 6, at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. Taylor Mills. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through David’s obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
David was born on September 18, 1943, in Morehead City, North Carolina, to the late Levi and Eunice Beveridge. He was a faithful member of Ann Street United Methodist Church and dedicated member of the Mason Lodge Franklin #109. David had a long 30-year career as Aircraft Supervisor at Cherry Point.
He will be fondly remembered by his family who he loved dearly, including his loving wife of 57 years, Priscilla “Prissy” Beveridge; daughter, Robin Beveridge of Beaufort; sister, Kelly Beveridge of Beaufort; friendly cat, Binx; and numerous nieces and nephews who were very special to him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Kay Beveridge and brother, Levi Clark Beveridge, Jr.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, 930-B Wellness Dr., Greenville, NC 27834 or the Carteret County Humane Society, P.O. Box 357, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
