Bessie Godette, Beaufort
Bessie Hugh Godette, 74, of Beaufort, passed away on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at Crystal Bluffs Rehabilitation Center. A funeral service will be held 2:00 pm Sunday, November 6, at Bridgeway Church of Beaufort. Burial will follow at Oceanview Cemetery. She is survived by two brothers; Matthew Godette Sr. and wife, Marian of Sulfolk, VA, and Melton Godette of Detroit, MI; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
LEE KYLE ALLEN JR., Havelock
Lee Kyle Allen Jr., 86, of Havelock, passed away, Monday, October 31, 2022, at Carolina East Medical Center. His memorial service, with military honors and masonic rites, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at First Baptist Church in Havelock, officiated by Dr. Don Hadley and Dr. Matthew Long. Entombment will follow at Forest Oaks Memorial Gardens.
CAROLYN "CANDY" ROGERS, Beaufort
Carolyn "Candy" Kimball Rogers, 78 of Beaufort NC, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends at Crystal Coast Hospice. "Candy" as she was affectionately known by most was born in New Orleans, Louisiana. The first child of four to Gates and Earlene Kimball.
MAGETTA SCOTT, New Bern
Magetta Scott, 99, of the Tuscarora Community of New Bern passed Monday, October 31, 2022 at Crystal Coast Hospice, Newport.Service arrangements are pending at Virgin Hill M.B. Church 1235 Tuscarora --Rhems Rd. The interment will follow in the Scott Family Cemetery.
