Adolph Paul Bomba (Dolph, Sonny, Bushy), 87, of Saco, Maine, passed away peacefully Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in his sleep, at home in the loving presence of his family.
A celebration of his life will be scheduled at a later date. Burial will be at sea in Emerald Isle.
He was born to Rose and Adolph Bomba on May 20, 1934 in Lansford, PA. Adolph (Bushy) graduated with honors from St. Ann's High School in 1952. He enlisted in the Air Force and served during the Korean War before beginning his lifelong career with IBM. He met the love of his life, Ann Marie (Nancy) Franey, in Reading, PA. They married on February 1,1958. Together they raised five children. After retiring from IBM they made their home in Emerald Isle, NC.
Dolph was an active member, volunteer, and lector at St. Mildred's Catholic Church. He touched the lives of many people through his volunteer work in programs such as the Hem of His Garment, the Knights of Columbus, and the Emerald Isle Sea Turtle Patrol. His generosity knew no bounds.
Dolph (Grandpop) was well known for his daily beach and pier walks. He will always be remembered for his sunny smile and sparkling eyes as he made his way up and down the pier throwing out warm greetings to everyone he passed. Dolph was an honorary member of the Bogue Inlet Pier staff and unofficial mayor of Emerald Isle. His children and grandchildren will tell you that “Grandpop is the answer man.” There was never a problem he couldn't tackle. His positive attitude and keen sense of humor shined through in all aspects of his life.
He will be forever loved, remembered, and cherished by his five children, Angela, Paul, Mary, Geriann, and Diane; his grandchildren, Ellen, Angie, Britney, Devin, Collin, Sean, Bryan, Andrew, Christian, and Erin Marie, and five great-grandchildren, Lina, Brody, Elijah, Jude, and Carly.
He was preceded in death by Nancy, his loving wife of 50 years; and their two daughters, Mary and Geriann.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Hospice of Southern Maine, 390 US Route One, Scarborough, Maine, 04074, or your local Hospice.
Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home, Saco, is respectfully handling the arrangements.
