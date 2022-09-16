EVELYN MCCAFFITY, Havelock
Evelyn McCaffity, 90, of Havelock, passed away on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family. Her graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, September 18th at Forest Oaks Memorial Gardens, officiated by Rev. John Thompson Jr. The family will receive friends an hour prior at Munden Funeral Home in Havelock.
JENNIFER TOWNSEND, Kinston
Jennifer Townsend, 38, of Kinston, passed away on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at Lenoir Memorial Hospital. Jennifer was born on August 15, 1984, in Birmingham, Alabama to the late Robert and Barbara Townsend. She had an amazing personality that was obvious in her infectious laugh and happy nature.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.