Terry Collins, Peletier
Terry Dallas Collins, 75, of Peletier, passed away on Monday, July 24, 2023 at Carteret Health Care of Morehead City. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
John Alexander, Newport
John Alexander, 58, of Newport, passed away on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at home. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
Andrew "Andy" Gardner, Atlantic
Andrew "Andy" Gardner, 57, of Atlantic, passed away on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at home. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
RHEA L. WILLIAMS, Morehead City
Rhea L. Williams, 92, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Monday, July 24, 2023, at Brookdale Senior Living. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 29th at Bayview Cemetery with Rev. Darrell Williams officiating and Deborah Lockey providing music.
LULA ELSIE WALSH, New Bern
Lula Elsie Walsh, 96, of New Bern, passed away on Monday, July 24, 2023 at Carolina East Medical Center. A full obituary is forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Cremations, Havelock, NC.
