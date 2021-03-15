Randy “Scott” Guthrie, 51, of Morehead City, passed away Sunday, March 14, 2021.
His celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Scott was a loving father, brother, son and friend.
He is survived by his daughter, Kara Lynne Guthrie of the home; son, Tyler Guthrie of the home; mother, Linda King Guthrie of Newport; and brothers, William Edward Guthrie III and wife Angie of Hope Mills and Timothy Guthrie and wife Stephanie Cannon of Newport.
He was preceded in death by his father, William Edward Guthrie Jr.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
