Virginia Carroll Courant Hayward, 92, passed away Saturday June 4, 2022, at her home.
Virginia Hayward born April 5, 1930, in Gloucester Massachusetts to the late Reginald and Elizabeth Carroll Courant. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 35 years Thomas W. Tunney Jr, her second husband of 20 years James N. Hayward, son Patrick R. Tunney, sister Elizabeth (Libby) Klemer and a brother Paul R. Courant. She enjoyed gardening, spending time with her family, and loved to travel.
Left to cherish her memories are her children Thomas C. Tunney (Rodolfo), Eugene J. Tunney (Pam), Paul R. Tunney (Ines), Regina E. Tunney (Vicki), Christopher C. Tunney (Rita), Rosemary C. Tunney, Theodore Edward Tunney (Lorri), and her grandchildren Erin Schmitt, Zachary Schmitt, Christina Tunney, Jennifer Tunney, Joseph Tunney, Rachel Tunney, and Matthew Tunney and Lee Eastland.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 1:00pm June 23, 2022, at Immaculate Conception church in Canton, NC.
Smoky Mountain Cremations and Funeral Service of Clyde is caring for the family and the online register is available at www.smokymountaincremations.com.
